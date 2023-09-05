"If there are challenges of whom to play-drop then it's good sign": Rohit Sharma 

During the announcement of the Indian squad for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Indian captain Rohit Sharma said that if the team is finding it difficult to choose whom to drop and pick then this is a sign of good squad. Rohit Sharma and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced the 15-member squad for the ICC men's Cricket World Cup on Tuesday in Kandy.

Rohit said at the press conference that it is always difficult to choose whom to pick and drop in the team but this is a sign that you have a good pool of players. "It is good if players are fighting for their spot in the team, if there are challenges in the team to whom to play and drop then it's a very good sign as it shows our team has a good pool of players and it happens that you have to take tough calls but we always take decisions in favour of the team," Indian skipper added.

The Indian captain also mentioned that the number 8 and number 9 batting position becomes crucial as bowlers' contribution in batting make a huge difference. "We need to create depth which we have been lacking in the last few years and we want to create batting depth, and it shows how important a job it is. If we talk about batting then number 8 and number 9 become crucial. we saw in the first game of the Asia Cup also that we were a little short from the back end. The bowler's job is not only to bowl but to come out and put in few runs as it can make a huge difference," he added.

The squad is almost the same as the Asia Cup squad, Tilak Varma and Prasidh Krishna are excluded from the side. India is going with four seamers Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, and Mohammed Siraj while three spinners Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav.

KL Rahul who injured his thigh earlier in the year at the IPL, though has been training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, and will likely join his India teammates during the latter stages of the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka. With Rahul in the squad, Sanju Samson has missed out, as well as Tilak Varma and Prasidh Krishna as other omissions. Captain Rohit Sharma leads the batting group, with Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav all named, as well as Ishan Kishan who provides another keeping option. All-rounders Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur have also been named in an emphasis on batting options.

After showing no signs of injury upon his return, Jasprit Bumrah spearheads the bowling group, with Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj likely the first-choice pace group. Kuldeep Yadav is the side's leading spin option. Ten teams will feature in this biggest Cricket World Cup ever, to be played across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final. The event will feature 48 matches to be played across 46 days.

Indian squad for World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)