ITF PC Open returns to Chennai after 4 years

The ITF PC Open will return to the city after a hiatus of four years with the multi-gender tournament being held here from September 11 to 16 at the Presidency Club.

The tournament consists of three age categories that will have players above 35, 45 and 55, competing in both singles and doubles categories.

Also, it would be the first time that the event would witness the participation of female players, with the qualifying rounds for both genders starting on Friday.

The total prize money up for grabs is Rs 2.10 lakh.

Tuesday happened to be the final day of players' registration, while the tournament has confirmed that there have been more than 90 players who have registered across the three age groups, with the draw set to take place on Sunday.

The competition happens under the patronage of the International Tennis Federation, All India Tennis Association and Tamil Nadu Tennis Association.

''We need to have tournaments for all (age) fraternities now. Also, with the ladies taking part for the first time, it caters to the tennis-loving fraternity of the country,'' said Hiten Joshi, Tournament Director and Wild Card Allocation at a press meet. ''There are eight tournaments in a row, starting with the PC Open. I am sure you will be witnessing some highly competitive tennis out there. I hope the youngsters will come and learn something from this.'' Asked about the chances of seeing some top or retired stars participating, he clarified, ''It will only be known once we look at the complete list of the players who have registered themselves.''

