China Open: Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy bow out; India’s challenge end

Shetty and Rankireddy lost 17-21, 21-11,17-21 to Indonesia’s world No. 13 pair of Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Maulana Bagas.

ANI | Updated: 06-09-2023 17:53 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 17:53 IST
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (Photo: Chirag Shetty/ Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
India's star men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy suffered defeat in the opening round of the China Open 2023 in Changzhou on Wednesday. Shetty and Rankireddy lost 17-21, 21-11,17-21 to Indonesia's world No. 13 pair of Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Maulana Bagas to finish their campaign in the BWF World Tour Super 1000 badminton tournament.

Commonwealth Games champions Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy began their match on a dominant note against Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Maulana Bagas. With the scores tied 12-all, the Indonesian pair pulled into a slight lead and controlled the match to take the first game. Chirag-Satwik overwhelmed the Indonesian pair in the second game to level the match. However, the Indian pair failed to carry the momentum into the decider. The Indian duo played catch-up to the Indonesian pair and were knocked out in the 68-minute match.

Earlier, Indian mixed doubles pair of Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy also suffered defeat 15-21-16-21 to the Malaysian pair of Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei in the first round. India's campaign in the men's singles ended after HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen and Priyanshu Rajawat failed in their respective opening-round matches on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

