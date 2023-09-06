Left Menu

Soccer-Spain mistakenly honours Icardi's sister for winning World Cup

A correction was made on Wednesday's edition, honouring the correct Ivana, who lifted Spain's first Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand last month. Ivana Icardi, an Argentinian celebrity who resides in Mallorca and has participated in several Spanish reality television shows, reacted in confusion on social media.

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2023 19:04 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 18:09 IST
Representative Image

The Spanish Government mistakenly honoured celebrity Ivana Icardi, sister of Argentinian footballer Mauro Icardi, instead of Women's World Cup winning captain Ivana Andres, with the country's Royal Order of Sports Merit, Spain's National Sports Council (CSD) confirmed on Wednesday.

CSD issued an official apology for the "human error" which they "deeply regret" after the blunder was published in Tuesday's edition of Spain's Official State Gazette (BOE). A correction was made on Wednesday's edition, honouring the correct Ivana, who lifted Spain's first Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand last month.

Ivana Icardi, an Argentinian celebrity who resides in Mallorca and has participated in several Spanish reality television shows, reacted in confusion on social media. "This really happened! How could they possibly get something like this wrong?," Icardi wrote while sharing a copy of BOE's page with her name on it.

Real Madrid defender Andres reacted to the news posting on X the viral meme of Spider-Man pointing at another Spider-Man. However, Ivana was not the only mistake made by those in charge of the list of honorees. Midfielder Aitana Bonmati, World Cup player of the tournament and UEFA Player of the Year, also had her name misspelt in Tuesday's edition of BOE.

The blunder comes among the headlines generated by Spanish soccer chief Luis Rubiales' after he kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips following Spain's 1-0 victory over England in the final in Sydney on Aug. 20. He also grabbed his crotch while standing close to Spain's Queen Letizia and her 16-year-old daughter.

Coach Jorge Vilda, one of his closest allies, was sacked on Tuesday, 10 days after FIFA suspended Rubiales for his behaviour that has sparked outrage in Spain and abroad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

