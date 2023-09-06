Left Menu

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Sachithra Senanayake detained for alleged match-fixing

Police said its unit targeting corruption in sports had obtained a court order to arrest Senanayake for his alleged attempt to fix matches during the Sri Lankan Premier League in 2020.Senanayake surrendered before police tried to arrest him and was detained until Sept. 15.Primarily an offspinner, Senanayake played one test, 49 one-day internationals and 24 Twenty20 internationals for Sri Lanka.

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Sachithra Senanayake was detained on allegations of attempted match-fixing after he surrendered to police on Wednesday. Police said its unit targeting corruption in sports had obtained a court order to arrest Senanayake for his alleged attempt to fix matches during the Sri Lankan Premier League in 2020.

Senanayake surrendered before police tried to arrest him and was detained until Sept. 15.

Primarily an offspinner, Senanayake played one test, 49 one-day internationals and 24 Twenty20 internationals for Sri Lanka. He has a total of 78 international wickets.

