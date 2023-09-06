Left Menu

BCCI to release nearly 400,000 World Cup tickets in next phase of sales

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2023 20:29 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 20:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Understanding the high demand for tickets of the upcoming World Cup games, the BCCI will be releasing approximately 400,000 tickets for the highly anticipated tournament. However, a media release from the BCCI doesn't specify as to what percentage of the 400,000 tickets released will be specifically earmarked for India's matches.

This measure is aimed at accommodating as many passionate cricket fans as possible, ensuring their participation in the event.

''Cricket enthusiasts from around the world can now secure their seats to witness the cricketing extravaganza of the year,'' the release said. ''The general sale of tickets for all matches of the will commence from 8:00 PM IST onwards on September 8, 2023. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting the official ticketing website at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com. Fans will be notified of the further sale of tickets in the next phase in due course,'' the release added.

