Babar Azam hails pace attack, says the effort is a confidence boost ahead of India showdown

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Wednesday hailed his team's pace bowling unit, saying the fast bowlers would boost the side's confidence ahead of its Super Sunday clash against arch-rivals India in the Asia Cup Super 4 stage in Colombo.

A four-pronged Pakistan pace battery was brilliantly led by Harish Rauf (4/19) and Naseem Shah (3/34) as they snared nine wickets between them to skittle out Bangladesh for a meagre 193 in 39.4 overs.

In response, Pakistan cantered home by seven wickets with 63 balls to spare to start off their Super 4 campaign on a rousing note.

''Credit to all the boys, especially the first 10 overs, first Shaheen and then Rauf... This win will give us confidence, we are always ready for a big match. We will give our 100 per cent in the next match,'' Azam said at the post-match presentation.

Asked whether the team is feeling any pressure, Azam said: ''I don't think so. We are just giving our best in every match.'' Pakistan's next clash is against India in the Super 4 stage in Colombo on Sunday.

Azam, who retained the same playing XI in the group league matches against Nepal and India, recalled pace bowling all-rounder Faheem Ashraf who bagged the prized-scalp of Bangladesh skipper Shakib-Al-Hasan (53).

''Yes we saw the games and fast bowlers were getting a little bit help and Faheem bowled really well. Winning always gives you confidence,'' he said.

Rauf, who returned with the Player-of-the-Match award, said the plan was to bowl back of the length on this pitch.

''On Lahore wickets you try to bowl stump-to-stump. I didn't go for the yorker as it wasn't needed. You have your goals in mind but you just keep working hard and try to give your best performance for the team,'' he said.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan blamed his batters for lack of application.

''We lost early wickets in the start and we played some ordinary shots. On a wicket like this we shouldn't lose four wickets in the first 10 overs, but it happens,'' he said.

''Very poor batting display on a surface like this but we have to move on to the next one. They (Pakistan) are the No.1 team and these are the reasons,'' he said. Bangladesh will face Sri Lanka in their next Super 4 fixture on Saturday.

