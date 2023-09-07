Left Menu

Tournament referee Jake Garner went out to check on the person, who was in the lower-level seats.During the delay, Keys brought two fresh towels and a bottle of water to where the spectator was.Obviously not how you want to start a match, but I feel like in situations like that I cant really do many things other than offer towels and water, Keys said.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 07-09-2023 12:12 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 12:11 IST
A US Open match was delayed when a spectator got medical attention during the first game
Madison Keys Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Open quarterfinal between Madison Keys and Marketa Vondrousova was delayed for about eight minutes in the first game when a spectator needed medical attention in the stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Keys was serving at deuce when action was halted. The chair umpire announced to the crowd that first-aid responders had been called. Tournament referee Jake Garner went out to check on the person, who was in the lower-level seats.

During the delay, Keys brought two fresh towels and a bottle of water to where the spectator was.

“Obviously not how you want to start a match, but I feel like in situations like that I can't really do many things other than offer towels and water,” Keys said. “I mean, it just felt like the right thing to do.” Eventually, the person was carried out and action resumed. The U.S. Tennis Association said it was determined that the fan had a prior medical condition, and the incident was not heat-related. The fan was taken for further observation on site and safely discharged. Keys added that she checked in with the doctor afterward and was the told the fan was doing much better. The temperature approached 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 Celsius) on Wednesday afternoon in Flushing Meadows.

Keys, the runner-up at the U.S. Open in 2017, beat Vondrousova 6-1, 6-4 to reach the semifinals.

