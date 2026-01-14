Delhi's Solution to Monkey Menace: Over 6,500 Monkeys Relocated

In a bid to tackle the escalating monkey menace, the Delhi government has successfully relocated over 6,500 monkeys from urban areas to the Asola-Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary in the past five years.

The burgeoning monkey population in residential and commercial zones prompted this significant move, coinciding with increasing reports of aggressive encounters and bites.

In line with a 2024 court directive, local authorities have worked diligently to remove monkeys from public spaces, ensuring a safer environment and addressing public safety concerns.

