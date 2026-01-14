Delhi's Solution to Monkey Menace: Over 6,500 Monkeys Relocated
The Delhi government has relocated over 6,500 monkeys to the Asola-Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary over the past five years. This measure addresses the rising population and frequent human-monkey conflicts in residential and commercial areas. The relocation follows a 2024 court mandate and involves the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 21:38 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 21:38 IST
In a bid to tackle the escalating monkey menace, the Delhi government has successfully relocated over 6,500 monkeys from urban areas to the Asola-Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary in the past five years.
The burgeoning monkey population in residential and commercial zones prompted this significant move, coinciding with increasing reports of aggressive encounters and bites.
In line with a 2024 court directive, local authorities have worked diligently to remove monkeys from public spaces, ensuring a safer environment and addressing public safety concerns.
