Netherlands recall experienced duo in 15-player squad for World Cup

The pair weren’t part of the squad that saw the Netherlands book their place at this year's World Cup via a runner-up finish at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament earlier this year, but have been included in the list of 15 players to battle it out over six weeks in India during October and November.

Netherlands recall experienced duo in 15-player squad for World Cup
Netherlands experienced players Roelof van der Merwe and Colin Ackermann have received a recall in the Netherlands' 15-player squad for the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, as per ICC. The pair weren't part of the squad that saw the Netherlands book their place at this year's World Cup via a runner-up finish at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament earlier this year, but have been included in the list of 15 players to battle it out over six weeks in India during October and November.

Both van der Merwe and Ackermann bring a wealth of experience to a Netherlands side that will once again be captained by Scott Edwards, having played a starring role during last year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia. Ackermann was the second leading run-scorer at the tournament for the Netherlands, while van der Merwe provided some handy cameos with bat, ball and in the field. Both players have plenty of experience in domestic competitions around the world.

The Netherlands will be hoping opening batter Max O'Dowd can contribute plenty of runs throughout the tournament, while star all-rounder Bas de Leede is expected to play a major role with both bat and ball. Coached by the experienced Ryan Cook, the Netherlands will play two warm-up fixtures prior to the World Cup against Australia on September 30 and host India on October 3.

Their first contest at the World Cup will come against Pakistan in Hyderabad on October 6. Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht. (ANI)

