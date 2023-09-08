Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Jackson plans to take aim at Flo-Jo's 200m world record in Brussels

Jamaican sprinter Shericka Jackson will take aim at the women's 200 metres world record, one of the oldest athletics records on the books, on Friday at the Memorial Van Damme, the penultimate event on the Diamond League schedule. "At the world championships I was so close," Jackson told reporters at a press conference on Thursday in Brussels. "Coach and I have spoken and we are going after (the record) this year. I hope to get it (Friday)."

Soccer-France maintain perfect record with Ireland win

France took a giant stride towards the Euro 2024 finals as they maintained their perfect qualifying record with a 2-0 home victory over Ireland on Thursday. Playing at the Parc des Princes to preserve the Stade de France pitch for Friday's Rugby World Cup opener between France and New Zealand, Les Bleus prevailed thanks to goals by Aurelien Tchouameni and Marcus Thuram in a one-sided match.

Soccer-Spain men's coach dodges questions about women's team scandal

Spain men's coach Luis de la Fuente tried to avoid questions on Thursday about the scandal sparked by football federation boss Luis Rubiales' unsolicited kiss of player Jenni Hermoso after her team's victory in the Women's World Cup. On the eve of their Euro 2024 qualifier in Tbilisi against Georgia when Spain will be bidding to bounce back from their 2-0 loss to Scotland, a visibly uncomfortable De La Fuente tried to dismiss the idea that the furore sparked by Rubiales' actions in Sydney could be a distraction for his players.

Rugby-World Cup banking on bunkers to avoid controversial red cards

Despite the Owen Farrell farce during a less-than-auspicious trial, the TMO "bunker review system" will be in place at the Rugby World Cup in France in a bid to avoid controversial red cards potentially ruining matches in the sport's shop window. The system means that if a referee considers an offence not to be a "clear and obvious" sending off, he can show a yellow card and, while the player is serving his 10 minutes in the sin-bin, a TMO reviews the offence and has the option of upgrading the yellow to a red.

Soccer-Oscar winner Portman praises Spain team's resilience amid kiss scandal

Oscar-winning actress and soccer club co-owner Natalie Portman on Thursday praised Spain's World Cup-winning players, saying they showed great resilience against "harassment, abuse and assault". Their World Cup victory last month has been overshadowed by the furore over the behaviour of Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales, who at the medals ceremony in Sydney grabbed player Jenni Hermoso's head and kissed her on the lips.

Tennis-Sabalenka targets second Grand Slam final in stellar season

Aryna Sabalenka will go into her U.S. Open semi-final with local favourite Madison Keys on Thursday hoping it will be a launch pad and not a familiar stumbling block as the Belarusian continues her quest for a second Grand Slam crown. Sabalenka fell at the last-four hurdle in her previous two visits to New York and, although the 25-year-old made her major breakthrough by winning the Australian Open in January, she then lost her semi-finals at the French Open and Wimbledon.

France's Macron: there can be no Russian flag at Paris 2024

French President Emmanuel Macron said no Russian flag should fly at next year's Paris Olympics, with Russian athletes' participation an issue for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to decide. Ukraine has threatened a boycott of the Games though it may drop that if athletes from war allies Russia and Belarus compete under a neutral flag rather than national colours.

Tennis-Alcaraz downs Zverev to complete all-star US Open semi-final lineup

World number one Carlos Alcaraz vanquished Alexander Zverev 6-3 6-2 6-4 on Wednesday to complete an all-star U.S. Open men's semi-final lineup that features three Flushing Meadows champions and a big-hitting American wildcard. Daniil Medvedev, the 2021 winner, overcame brutal heat and fellow Russian Andrey Rublev 6-4 6-3 6-4 to set up a Friday meeting with defending champion Alcaraz.

Tennis-WTA Finals to be held in Cancun

The 2023 edition of the WTA Finals will be held in Cancun, Mexico from Oct. 29-Nov. 5 under a one-year agreement, the women's tennis body announced on Thursday, ending speculation that this year's event could be held in Saudi Arabia. The season-ending tournament, which features the top eight singles players and doubles teams, returns to Mexico after one year, with the 2021 edition taking place in Guadalajara.

Tennis-Sinner, Berrettini withdraw from Italy's Davis Cup team

Italy's Davis Cup hopes suffered a major blow on Thursday as Jannik Sinner and Matteo Berrettini withdrew from the team for this month's group stage. World number six Sinner struggled with cramp in his 6-4 3-6 6-2 4-6 6-3 loss to Alexander Zverev in the U.S. Open earlier this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)