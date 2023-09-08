Borosil 'Proud' to Fuel Team India with Special Edition Hydra Bottles

Borosil, India's leading brand in glassware and kitchenware, which is also one of the sponsors of Indian Olympic Association, is proud to fuel Indian athletes and fans with special edition Hydra Bottles at the Asian Games 2022. The athletes received the Hydra Bottles after the official Asian Games Indian team kit was unveiled at the send-off ceremony for the contingent in New Delhi on Tuesday. The Asian Games, set to take place from 23 September 2023 to 8 October 2023 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China is a prestigious multi-sport event where India's finest athletes will compete against the best from across Asia. Borosil's collaboration with the national contingent signifies its commitment to supporting India's top athletes on their journey to sporting excellence and underscores its dedication to providing quality nutrition solutions.

Speaking on the occasion Barnali Shankar, AVP (Marketing) at Borosil Ltd. said, ''Borosil is proud to support the Indian contingent for the Asian Games, Hangzhou, 2022 through the Indian Olympic Association. As a brand, we believe that health and hydration is much needed for the players to perform at their optimal performance towards the path to success. We will support our athletes in any way we can to help them produce their optimal performance. All the very best to Team India and hope that we can win as many medals as possible.'' Borosil's involvement with the Indian contingent at the Asian Games underscores the brand's dedication to fostering excellence in sports and promoting a culture of health and well-being in India.

Video Link: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/borosillimited_borosil-borosilandyou-indianolympicassociation-activity-7105230215815045122-SUBr?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop About Borosil Ltd.

Borosil has been India's most trusted glassware brand since 1962, celebrated for its legacy and innovative prowess. As one of India's foremost glassware manufacturers, it has established a leading presence in the B2B market, serving laboratory products, pharmaceutical packaging, and solar glass sectors. Notably, Borosil has also embraced the Direct-to-Customer model, directly connecting with consumers to offer them its high-quality products ranging from kitchenware to home appliances and tableware. Evolving from a single-product, single-brand entity, Borosil today stands as a multi-product, multi-brand organization, reaching its diverse clientele through multiple channels and employs over 4000 dedicated professionals.

