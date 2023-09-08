Mumbai Marines FC maintain perfect start to their season

Mumbai Marines FC raced to a 3-0 win over ICL Youngstars FC in the Mumbai Super League match held at Neville D'Souza Football Stadium on Friday. Three second-half goals from Sahil Rathod, Pranit Kadam and Vinit Tawde sealed the match as Mumbai Marines made it six points out of six in the first two matches of the season.

Shannon Pillay started in goal for the second straight match. The back four also remained the same with Rushabh Renkuntla, Shreyas More, Vinit Tawde and Advait Kulkarni meaning the back five was unchanged. Captain Jacob Jaques was the anchor in the midfield and Pranit Shetty on the wings and Sankalp Rajpange in the attack were the unchanged names. Ishaan Thakkar, Bhushan Worlikar and Sahil Rathod came into the starting XI. The bench included: Laxman Saroj, Gaurav Wagh, Yash Kamble, Amit Saroj, Atul Munankar, Pranit, Mehul Ghadge, Nikhil Makwana and Sagar Kamble.

The two teams came into this match on the back of contrasting results, with Mumbai Marines FC winning 1-0 and ICL Youngstars FC at the end of a 6-0 loss. Mumbai Marines were looking to make it two wins out of two with ICL Youngstars looking to turn around their torrid start to the season. Mumbai Marines FC had the intent but a lack of intricate play in the final third kept them at bay with both teams at 0-0 heading into the break. Shannon Pillay was excellent in goal-keeping ICL at bay with whatever he had to deal with. The Marines' back line was ever so alert with any upcoming threat not letting the opponent have a clear sight of the goal.

The second half starts with Mumbai Marines going ahead through Sahil Rathod. Mumbai Marines did well to build from back to front down the right-hand side. A well-timed ball near the box found Sahil who made the most of the confusion between the ICL keeper and the defense to lob it over the keeper giving a 1-0 lead to Mumbai Marines FC. ICL was completely undone by the quickness in the gameplay of Mumbai Marines FC who knew exactly what they were doing. A 1-0 lead from the Marines saw them make a triple substitution as Gaurav came in for Bhushan, Amit replaced Jacob and Pranit Kadam came in for Sahil. The Marines' side kept the lead and needed to score a second for some comfort as ICL Youngstars FC knew they were still in it with the last ten minutes plus stoppage time to go. Both the goals came down that right-hand side as super substitute Pranit Kadam slotted it past the keeper for 2-0 in the 85th minute. The second goal was insurance, a two-goal cushion is always beneficial going into the last few minutes of the game.

Vinit Tawde made it 3-0 to Mumbai Marines FC immediately in the 86th minute with a neat finish past an on-rushing ICL keeper. Two goals in two minutes had all but sealed all three points for Mumbai Marines FC as they continued their perfect start to the Mumbai Super League season. The last match saw them score one goal when they could have scored more. Today's match proved they could go toe-to-toe with their opponent and convert their chances effortlessly. (ANI)

