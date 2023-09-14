Left Menu

Jaydev Unadkat, Jayant Yadav record five-fors in maiden County outings

PTI | London | Updated: 14-09-2023 18:43 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 17:20 IST
Jaydev Unadkat, Jayant Yadav record five-fors in maiden County outings
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

India seamer Jaydev Unadkat and spinner Jayant Yadav made impressive debuts in the English County circuit, taking five-wicket hauls for Sussex and Middlesex respectively.

Unadkat, who could be back in contention for selection in the Indian Test side later this year for the tour of South Africa, took an overall nine wickets for Sussex against Leicestershire to help them win by just 15 runs in a Division Two match.

The left-arm seamer took 3 for 23 in the first innings and returned with figures of 32.4-6-94-6 in the second essay to help Sussex not only record a narrow win but also revive their hopes of promotion into Division One.

India batter Cheteshwar Pujara, who is also Sussex's captain, scored 26 and 23 in the game and also took a spectacular catch to dismiss Leicestershire opener Rishi Patel.

Yadav, playing in a Division One game for Middlesex against Lancashire, toiled for his five-wicket haul as he returned with figures of 33-4-131-5 in a drawn game at Manchester.

Meanwhile, also making his County debut this season, leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took an overall five wickets — 3/63 and 2/43 — for Kent against Nottinghamshire in a Division One game at Canterbury.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from discharging duty, threatening him

2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from disc...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global
3
Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of HSBC mutual fund with Quora Ads

Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023