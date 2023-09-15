Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-England's Maguire says he can handle the jeers after Scotland 'banter'

England's Harry Maguire has said he can deal with hostile treatment from opposition supporters and that it takes the pressure off his team mates after the defender was mocked by Scotland fans following his own goal on Tuesday. The 30-year-old Manchester United centre back was brought on at halftime in Glasgow with England leading 2-0 before inadvertently handing the hosts a lifeline by clumsily prodding a low cross into his own net in the 67th minute.

Soccer-Messi, Mbappe and Haaland among FIFA Best award nominees, Bonmati on women's list

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are on the short-list for The Best FIFA Men's Player Award, while Spain's Aitana Bonmati is among the nominees for the Best Women's Player on the back of winning the Golden Ball at the World Cup. Half of the dozen nominees in the men's category were part of Manchester City's 2022-23 treble-winning squad, while City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola is nominated for Best Men's Coach.

Golf-Aberg impresses on BMW PGA Championship debut

Ryder Cup debutant Ludvig Aberg gave a glimpse of what his Europe team can expect with five successive birdies during an eventful opening round at the BMW PGA Championship on Thursday. The 23-year-old Swede, who was one of captain Luke Donald's six picks after a stunning start to his professional career, carded a four-under 68 to sit four strokes off the lead.

Olympics-U.S. endorses Utah's Winter Olympics bid with eye toward 2034

Leadership of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) has endorsed Salt Lake City's bid to host another Winter Olympics, with a preference for 2034, officials said on Thursday. USOPC said 2034 is a more desirable date than 2030 due to the 2028 Summer Olympics being held in Los Angeles. Utah's scenic capital city previously hosted the Winter Games in 2002.

Soccer-Spanish women players call off strike after reaching pay agreement

Unions representing players in Spain's women's soccer league have called off their strike after reaching an agreement on minimum wages, the Liga F organisation said on Thursday. The players went on strike at the start of the month before the first two fixtures of the season after failing to reach an agreement with the league on better conditions and pay.

Tennis-Djokovic looking forward to Paris Olympics in hectic 2024

Chasing an elusive Olympic gold medal will be one of Novak Djokovic's main goals for next season even though the 24-times Grand Slam champion knows he will have to be physically and mentally ready to cope with a crammed schedule. Djokovic won bronze in Beijing 2008 and fell short in London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo two years ago, but the Serbian who will turn 37 before the next Games begin is still fighting fit after claiming three Grand Slam titles in 2023.

NFL-Tottenham and NFL extend partnership through 2029-30 season

The home of Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur will host a minimum of two National Football League games a year through the 2029-2030 season as part of an expanded partnership announced by the two sides on Thursday. The agreement extends by two seasons a partnership that was due to run until 2028. Tottenham first hosted NFL fixtures in October 2019, a year later than planned due to delays with the stadium's construction.

Injury roundup: Packers RB Aaron Jones sits out practice

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones and wide receiver Christian Watson did not participate in practice for the second straight day on Thursday due to their respective hamstring injuries. Jones sustained his injury at the end of his 35-yard touchdown catch and run in Green Bay's 38-20 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. He finished with nine carries for 41 yards and a score and two receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown.

Spain's ex-soccer boss Rubiales due in court in sex assault investigation

Former Spanish soccer chief Luis Rubiales will appear before a High Court judge on Friday over a complaint of sexual assault stemming from his allegedly unsolicited kiss on the lips of player Jenni Hermoso - an incident that has triggered a furore over sexism in Spanish sport and society. The events of Aug. 20 eclipsed the national women team's World Cup victory in Sydney and led to protests similar to the Me Too movement, prompting other women to come forward with reports of sexist treatment and assaults.

Tennis-Davis Cup champions Canada stay perfect, US stunned

Defending Davis Cup champions Canada made light of the absence of big names to cruise past Sweden for a second straight victory in the Finals group stage while the United States crashed to their first defeat. A weakened Canada, already missing Felix Auger-Aliassime and Milos Raonic, were dealt a blow with Denis Shapovalov still not ready for action due to a recent knee issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)