Anurag Thakur inaugurates Amrit Kalash Yatra held by Nehru Yuva Kendra, Mumbai

Union Minister for Information Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur, inaugurated the Amrit Kalash Yatra organized by Nehru Yuva Kendra, Mumbai under Meri Mati Mera Desh Abhiyan in Mumbai today. Officials of Nehru Yuva Kendra, other dignitaries and volunteers of National Service Scheme (NSS) were present on the occasion. Addressing the gathering, Shri Thakur appealed to everyone to participate in commemorating 75 years of India's freedom and honoring the courageous souls who martyred their lives to protect our Nation. On this occasion, Minister appealed to the youth to participate actively in this endeavour and contribute to the work of nation building.

This sacred soil collected from across India will shape the Amrit Vatika near the War Memorial in Delhi, he stated. This will be the most profound tribute we can offer to our valiant freedom fighters said the Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports. He appealed to the citizens to dedicate themselves to forging a prosperous India by 2047.

(With Inputs from PIB)