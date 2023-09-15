Left Menu

Klaasen''s 83-ball 174 propels South Africa to huge 416-5 in 4th ODI against Australia

Australia claimed Heinrich Klaasens wicket on the last ball of the innings, but not before he had smashed 174 off only 83 balls on Friday, as South Africa posted a huge 416-5 in the fourth One-Day International.Coming in at No. 5, Klaasen hit 13 fours and 13 sixes in the fourth-highest ODI innings by a South African batter.

PTI | Centurion | Updated: 15-09-2023 21:34 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 21:34 IST
Klaasen''s 83-ball 174 propels South Africa to huge 416-5 in 4th ODI against Australia
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Australia claimed Heinrich Klaasen's wicket on the last ball of the innings, but not before he had smashed 174 off only 83 balls on Friday, as South Africa posted a huge 416-5 in the fourth One-Day International.

Coming in at No. 5, Klaasen hit 13 fours and 13 sixes in the fourth-highest ODI innings by a South African batter. Klaasen was caught on the boundary by Nathan Ellis off Marcus Stoinis (1-81) after guiding South Africa to its third-highest ODI total. South Africa, which lost the toss, is seeking to level the five-game series at 2-2 ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup in India next month.

Klaasen shared a 222-run stand for the fifth wicket with David Miller (82 not out in 45 balls). Rassie van der Dussen hit 62 in 65. Josh Hazlewood took 2 for 79. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa was the most expensive with his 10 overs returning none for 113. That included nine of South Africa's overall 20 sixes.

The fifth ODI is on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation for corrupt procurement; France won't cut cultural ties with Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso - minister and more

World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation f...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023