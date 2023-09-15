Left Menu

Soccer-Atletico midfielder De Paul sidelined with leg injury

"The evolution of his injury will determine his return to work with the group." Spanish media reported that the 29-year-old will also miss Atletico's Champions League opener at Lazio on Tuesday but is expected to be fit for next week's derby at home to Real Madrid.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 15-09-2023 22:25 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 22:25 IST
Soccer-Atletico midfielder De Paul sidelined with leg injury
  • Country:
  • Spain

Atletico Madrid's Argentina midfielder Rodrigo De Paul has been ruled out of their LaLiga match at Valencia on Saturday after picking up a thigh injury on international duty, the club said. De Paul came off with muscle discomfort late in Argentina's World Cup qualifying win against Bolivia on Tuesday and missed training with his club on his return to Madrid.

"De Paul has already started to receive physical therapy sessions and will carry out rehabilitation work in the gym," Atletico said in a statement on Friday. "The evolution of his injury will determine his return to work with the group."

Spanish media reported that the 29-year-old will also miss Atletico's Champions League opener at Lazio on Tuesday but is expected to be fit for next week's derby at home to Real Madrid. De Paul's absence for Diego Simeone's side comes on top of injuries keeping out Reinildo Mandava, Caglar Soyuncu, Koke and Memphis Depay.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation for corrupt procurement; France won't cut cultural ties with Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso - minister and more

World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation f...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023