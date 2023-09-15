Sports News Roundup: Djokovic looking forward to Paris Olympics in hectic 2024; Ferrari sweep first two Singapore practice sessions and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Woodforde urges patience with Davis Cup format after Djokovic seeks tweak

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) will be open to player inputs on the Davis Cup format, but changes effected in the last few years need time to settle, doubles great Mark Woodforde told Reuters on Friday after Novak Djokovic called for an overhaul. Djokovic said ahead of Serbia's group stage meeting with Spain that more players had to be consulted to tweak the current Finals structure, where 16 teams are divided into four groups based in four cities, with the knockout rounds in Malaga.

Soccer-Messi, Mbappe and Haaland among FIFA Best award nominees, Bonmati on women's list

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are on the short-list for The Best FIFA Men's Player Award, while Spain's Aitana Bonmati is among the nominees for the Best Women's Player on the back of winning the Golden Ball at the World Cup. Half of the dozen nominees in the men's category were part of Manchester City's 2022-23 treble-winning squad, while City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola is nominated for Best Men's Coach.

Swimming-Olympic champion Titmus has surgery to remove benign tumours

Australia's world and Olympic swimming champion Ariarne Titmus said on Friday she was recovering from surgery to remove benign tumours from an ovary. The 200 and 400m freestyle Olympic gold medallist and 400m freestyle world record holder told followers on Instagram she would be taking some weeks to rest after the operation.

Cycling-Dainese escapes final km crash to win Vuelta stage 19, Kuss retains lead

Alberto Dainese of Team DSM-Firmenich narrowly avoided a massive crash in the final kilometre to sprint to victory in stage 19 of the Vuelta a Espana on Friday while American Sepp Kuss of Jumbo-Visma finished safely in the peloton to retain the overall lead. As the Vuelta enters its home stretch, riders left the mountains behind in a flat 177.5-km ride from La Baneza to Iscar, speeding through countryside at 80 km/hr at one point.

Tennis-Djokovic looking forward to Paris Olympics in hectic 2024

Chasing an elusive Olympic gold medal will be one of Novak Djokovic's main goals for next season even though the 24-times Grand Slam champion knows he will have to be physically and mentally ready to cope with a crammed schedule. Djokovic won bronze in Beijing 2008 and fell short in London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo two years ago, but the Serbian who will turn 37 before the next Games begin is still fighting fit after claiming three Grand Slam titles in 2023.

Football-U.S. college student develops device he hopes can help eradicate sport concussions

When Carter Hogg's brother F.J. suffered a concussion that ended his football career and then spent agonizing months regaining his health, Carter was moved to study the causes of concussions in the hopes of finding a way to prevent them. The 20-year-old from Dallas has developed a protective hood that is worn under the helmet and shoulder pads called G8RSkin that has received positive results in testing and he hopes can help eradicate head injuries, one of the biggest health concerns in sport.

Motor racing-Ferrari sweep first two Singapore practice sessions

Ferrari led both practice sessions for the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix on Friday, with Charles Leclerc fastest in the first and Carlos Sainz in the second, as Red Bull's record unbeaten run appeared in danger of ending. Runaway championship leader Max Verstappen, chasing an unprecedented 11th win in a row, was third in session one but only eighth in the second and one place behind team mate Sergio Perez, last year's winner.

Soccer-Everton acquired by U.S. private equity firm 777 Partners

Everton have been sold to 777 Partners, the struggling Premier League club said on Friday, with the U.S. private equity firm taking over from Farhad Moshiri in a deal reports said was worth more than 550 million pounds ($685 million). The Miami-based investment fund said it had signed an agreement with British-Iranian billionaire Moshiri to acquire his 94.1% stake in the club. The deal is expected to be closed by the end of the year, a club statement said.

Restraining order imposed on ex-Spain soccer boss as he testifies in assault probe

Spain's High Court on Friday imposed a restraining order to prevent former soccer chief Luis Rubiales approaching national team player Jenni Hermoso, as he appeared in court to be investigated for sexual assault for kissing her on the lips. The incident, which occurred at the medal ceremony after Spain's women's team won the World Cup in Sydney, Australia, on Aug. 20, has triggered a furore over sexism in Spanish sport and society and prompted protests similar to the "Me Too" movement.

Motor racing-FIA issues written warning to Red Bull's Marko for Perez comments

Formula One's governing body issued a written warning to Red Bull's motorsport adviser Helmut Marko on Friday after the Austrian blamed the patchy form of the team's Mexican driver Sergio Perez on his ethnicity. Marko, 80, apologised last week after referring to Perez as a "South American" who was less focused than dominant Red Bull team mate Max Verstappen or the team's now-retired champion Sebastian Vettel.

