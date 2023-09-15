Wanted to give game time to guys keeping bigger picture in mind: Rohit Sharma

Left Menu

India captain Rohit Sharma wanted to look at the bigger picture while making five changes in the playing XI during his teams six-run defeat to Bangladesh in the final Super Four game of the Asia Cup here on Friday.While the match was inconsequential in the bigger context as India have already qualified for the final on Sunday, the likes of debutant Tilak Varma and middle-order reserve batter Suryakumar Yadav didnt give a good account of themselves.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 15-09-2023 23:35 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 23:35 IST
India captain Rohit Sharma wanted to ''look at the bigger picture'' while making five changes in the playing XI during his team's six-run defeat to Bangladesh in the final Super Four game of the Asia Cup here on Friday.

While the match was inconsequential in the bigger context as India have already qualified for the final on Sunday, the likes of debutant Tilak Varma and middle-order reserve batter Suryakumar Yadav didn't give a good account of themselves. ''We wanted to give some game time to the guys, keeping the bigger picture in mind. Not compromising on how we wanted to play this game. We wanted to get in some players who are likely to play the World Cup,'' Rohit said after the match. The skipper was all praise for Axar Patel, who took the game really deep with his well-made 42.

''Axar batted brilliantly, but couldn't finish. He showed a lot of character. But credit to the Bangladesh bowlers.'' Rohit, who has always been effusive in his praise for Shubman Gill, once again lauded the hundred by the young opener.

''Gill's hundred was brilliant. He backs his game, he knows exactly how he wants to play. Pretty clear on what he wants to do for the team. Look at his form over the last year (average of 72). He has been pretty solid against the new ball. He works really hard,'' the skipper said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

