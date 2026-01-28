Left Menu

Axar Patel's Resurgence: The Dhoni Advice That Transformed an All-Rounder

Indian cricketer Axar Patel reshaped his career following pivotal advice from icon MS Dhoni in 2021, urging him to abandon the fear of failure. Since then, Patel has become an integral part of India's cricket team, showcasing remarkable performances in ICC tournaments, elevated by his consistent all-round skills.

Updated: 28-01-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:47 IST
Image Credit: ANI
In 2021, Indian cricketer Axar Patel received career-defining advice from legendary cricketer MS Dhoni, famously known as 'Thala', during a challenging period in international cricket. Dhoni advised Patel to dismiss fears of failure, urging the all-rounder to attack confidently during batting and stop dwelling on past setbacks.

Axar's early international career statistics hadn't been stellar with the bat, registering only 311 runs across 53 games. However, his bowling strength shone with 81 wickets at an average of 24.49. Competing against prominent players like Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, Axar sought Dhoni's guidance during the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup, where India struggled.

Recalling his conversation with Dhoni, Axar shared how the Indian skipper encouraged him to emulate his domestic game success, especially evident in the IPL. Dhoni emphasized playing freely, and focusing less on proving himself. This advice proved transformative, as Patel improved his batting performance significantly and became a key player in India's T20 World Cup 2024 triumph, among other achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

