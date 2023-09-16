Left Menu

Rugby-Springboks watch Pollard as decision looms on Marx replacement

Also, we have got a guy like (specialist hooker) Joseph Dweba who's currently back in South Africa and in full shape." Opinion in South Africa has become polarised over whether the side should add a second specialist number two or provide more surety from the kicking tee in what are likely to be tight knockout games should they advance from Pool B. Manie Libbok, who started at flyhalf in the 18-3 win over Scotland last weekend, has been in excellent form with ball in hand for the Boks this year, but has had issues going for the poles.

Reuters | Bordeaux | Updated: 16-09-2023 17:36 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 17:33 IST
Rugby-Springboks watch Pollard as decision looms on Marx replacement
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • France

South Africa’s coaching team watched flyhalf Handre Pollard in action for Leicester Tigers in a friendly against Sale Sharks on Friday night, as they weigh up how to replace injured hooker Malcolm Marx in their Rugby World Cup squad. Marx injured his knee in training this week and has been ruled out of the remainder of the competition, leaving Bongi Mbonambi as the only specialist hooker in the squad and loose-forwards Deon Fourie and Marco van Staden filling in the void.

Fourie has played hooker before, but not since 2018, while Van Staden has trained there with the Boks this year. The 2019 World Cup winner Pollard, who had a calf injury when the squad for France was announced on Aug. 8, now looks the front-runner to add some depth at flyhalf and accuracy off the kicking tee ahead of the World Cup knockout rounds.

He came off the bench for Leicester and helped them to an 18-14 win over Sale, although he also picked up a yellow card. "We haven't made any decision yet, maybe something will come after this game (on Sunday against Romania)" Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick told reporters on Saturday.

"We watched him (Pollard) yesterday, he had about 30 minutes. Also, we have got a guy like (specialist hooker) Joseph Dweba who's currently back in South Africa and in full shape." Opinion in South Africa has become polarised over whether the side should add a second specialist number two or provide more surety from the kicking tee in what are likely to be tight knockout games should they advance from Pool B.

Manie Libbok, who started at flyhalf in the 18-3 win over Scotland last weekend, has been in excellent form with ball in hand for the Boks this year, but has had issues going for the poles. He kicked two from five against the Scots. The number two flyhalf in the squad Damian Willemse, who plays predominantly at fullback, is in a similar boat, with other kicking options coming from scrumhalf Faf de Klerk and wing Cheslin Kolbe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023