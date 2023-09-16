Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Liverpool beat Wolves 3-1 in late comeback

Liverpool beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 away on Saturday thanks to two late goals in a scintillating comeback that put the Reds - at least temporarily - top of the Premier League. The hosts dominated the first half at Molineux against an unusually sluggish and sloppy Liverpool, Hwang Hee-chan stroking in a 7th minute goal after a brilliant run from Pedro Neto, before Wolves missed a string of further chances.

Soccer-Neymar makes debut as Al-Hilal hand Al-Riyadh 6-1 thrashing

Brazil's all-time leading goal scorer Neymar made his Saudi Pro League debut for Al-Hilal on Friday, coming off the bench to feature for the final 26 minutes of his new club's 6-1 demolition of Al-Riyadh. The 31-year-old, who last month joined the former Asian champions for 90 million euros ($95.9 million) from Paris Saint-Germain, was introduced in the 64th minute for fellow Brazilian Michael and set up Malcom to score Al-Hilal's fourth in the 83rd minute.

Golf-Ryder Cup rookie Aberg shares lead at BMW PGA Championship, McIlroy just makes cut

Ryder Cup debutant Ludvig Aberg continued to impress at the BMW PGA Championship by taking a share of the lead with Swedish compatriot Sebastian Soderberg on Friday while Rory McIlroy barely made the cut with his final shot before play was suspended. Aberg holed eight birdies, offset by a double-bogey on the par-four ninth, to go into the weekend at 10-under overall and the 23-year-old showed he could be Europe's next star with some fine shots.

Sailing-New Zealand to miss out on Italy SailGP due to spare wing not arriving on time

New Zealand's SailGP team will not be able to compete in Taranto, Italy, due to the impossibility of transporting and fitting a replacement wing sail in time, SailGP said on Friday. The dramatic collapse of the New Zealand team's 29-metre wing sail was caused by a misalignment in Saint-Tropez last weekend.

Cricket-Sri Lanka's Theekshana out of Asia Cup final due to injury

Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana will miss the Asia Cup final against India after sustaining a hamstring injury during their win over Pakistan, the country's cricket board (SLC) said on Saturday. Theekshana, 23, strained his right hamstring while sliding near the boundary and received treatment from the team physiotherapist. He bowled three more overs before being helped off the field during Sri Lanka's thrilling two-wicket win on Thursday.

Tennis-Djokovic propels Serbia into Davis Cup quarter-finals, Britain win

Novak Djokovic made a winning return to action following his U.S. Open triumph, as the world number one helped Serbia book their place in the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup on Friday with a group stage victory over hosts Spain. Playing just five days after lifting his 24th Grand Slam title in New York, Djokovic overcame the hot and humid conditions early on and recovered from 4-1 down in the second set to beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3 6-4 in Valencia.

Restraining order imposed on ex-Spain soccer boss as he testifies in assault probe

Spain's High Court on Friday imposed a restraining order to prevent former soccer chief Luis Rubiales approaching national team player Jenni Hermoso, as he appeared in court to be investigated for sexual assault for kissing her on the lips. The incident, which occurred at the medal ceremony after Spain's women's team won the World Cup in Sydney, Australia, on Aug. 20, has triggered a furore over sexism in Spanish sport and society and prompted protests similar to the "Me Too" movement.

Tennis-Murray dedicates Davis Cup win to grandmother after missing funeral

A tearful Andy Murray dedicated his Davis Cup win on Friday to his grandmother after missing her funeral to play in the tie against Switzerland. Murray battled hard to beat Leandro Riedi 6-7(7) 6-4 6-4 and appeared to be good spirits during his on-court chat with former player Naomi Broady, talking about his reading interests and a fan in Manchester who had shown him a "magic trick".

Soccer-Bale becomes playable character in golf video game

Gareth Bale's love for golf has been well-documented and the former Real Madrid and Wales forward has swapped the pitch for the green after becoming a playable character in the PGA Tour 2K23 video game. Bale, 34, made his PGA Tour debut at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February after calling time on his glittering soccer career at the start of the year. He also teed off alongside Rory McIlroy at this week's BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am.

Soccer-Ten Hag unsure if Sancho will play for Man Utd again

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said he does not know whether Jadon Sancho will play for the club again amid the forward's exile from the first-team over a disciplinary issue. Sancho, 23, is training away from United's first-team after saying in a now-deleted statement on social media that he had been made a "scapegoat" following his omission from the squad for the 3-1 defeat at Arsenal on Sept. 3.

