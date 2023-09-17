Left Menu

Soccer-Paraguay remove Barros Schelotto after poor start to World Cup qualifiers

A 0-0 draw with Peru and a late 1-0 loss against Venezuela in their opening two qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup finals have cost the Argentinian his job after almost two years in charge. "The Paraguayan Football Association communicates the culmination of the process led by coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto at the head of the Paraguayan National Team," said a statement from the organisation, without giving more details.

"The Paraguayan Football Association communicates the culmination of the process led by coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto at the head of the Paraguayan National Team," said a statement from the organisation, without giving more details. Barros Schelotto took over from compatriot Eduardo Berizzo in October 2021 and won four times in 17 games in charge.

Paraguay, who last appeared at the World Cup finals in South Africa in 2010, are currently sixth in the 10-nation South American qualifiers.

