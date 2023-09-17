Left Menu

India demolish Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to win Asia Cup

Their innings ended in just 15.2 overs.Siraj ended with dream figures of six for 21 in seven overs while Hardik Pandya chipped in with three wickets.India raced to the 51-run target in 6.1 overs with Shubman Gill 27 not out and Ishan Kishan 23 not out in the middle.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 17-09-2023 18:19 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 18:13 IST
India demolish Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to win Asia Cup
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Mohammed Siraj produced a sensational spell as India thrashed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to win the Asia Cup here on Sunday. Siraj helped India dismiss Sri Lanka for a paltry 50 with a six-wicket haul in the final.

After winning the toss, Sri Lanka found themselves in an embarrassing situation losing their first six wickets for 12 runs. Their innings ended in just 15.2 overs.

Siraj ended with dream figures of six for 21 in seven overs while Hardik Pandya chipped in with three wickets.

India raced to the 51-run target in 6.1 overs with Shubman Gill (27 not out) and Ishan Kishan (23 not out) in the middle. Brief scores: Sri Lanka 50 all out in 15.2 overs (Kusal Mendis 17; Mohammed Siraj 6/21, Hardik Pandya 3/3). India 51 for no loss in 6.1 overs (Shubman Gill 27 not out, Ishan Kishan 23 not out).

