Rugby-Merciless South Africa batter Romania 76-0 in Bordeaux

South Africa thrashed Romania 76-0 to secure a bonus point win in Bordeaux on Sunday and mirror the ominous form shown by Pool B leaders Ireland in the tournament's toughest group.
South Africa thrashed Romania 76-0 to secure a bonus point win in Bordeaux on Sunday and mirror the ominous form shown by Pool B leaders Ireland in the tournament's toughest group. The Springboks, despite 14 changes from the win versus Scotland in their opener, were merciless against Romania, who beat the 74-point margin from their 82-8 opening loss to Ireland, racking up the bonus point inside 20 minutes.
After missing out on a bonus point in their opener, South Africa's goal was to score as many tries as possible to keep up with Ireland and ran in a dozen with scores for Cobus Reinach (3), Makazole Mapimpi (3), Damian Willemse, Dean Fourie, Grant Williams (2) and Willie Le Roux as well as a penalty try. Few teams in World Cup history have had tougher opening fixtures than Romania after they faced an Ireland side on a 13-game winning streak and now the world champions but they look a shadow of the side that posed a real threat in the 1990s.
