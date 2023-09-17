Sports News Roundup: Red Bull will be fast in Suzuka, says beaten Verstappen; Aberg takes two-shot lead into final round at Wentworth and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Man United lose again, Guardiola back to see City comeback win

Manchester United slumped to a third Premier League loss of the season at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday as Pep Guardiola returned to see Manchester City side's 3-1 comeback win at West Ham United. Fightbacks were the order of the day as Liverpool recovered from falling behind to win 3-1 at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the early kickoff and two goals deep into stoppage time earned Tottenham Hotspur a 2-1 win over Sheffield United.

Motor racing-Red Bull will be fast in Suzuka, says beaten Verstappen

Max Verstappen's record run of 10 wins in a row ended in Singapore on Sunday but the Formula One leader had no doubt his Red Bull would be back up to speed in Japan next weekend, and rivals agreed. The Dutch 25-year-old finished fifth in a race won by Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, still stretching his overall lead to 151 points but not by enough to clinch his third title in seven days' time.

Tennis-Finland stun US to reach Davis Cup quarters, Australia and Canada through

Underdogs Finland stunned 32-times champions the United States on Saturday to seal their place in the Davis Cup quarter-finals for the first time, while the Czech Republic, Canada and Australia all advanced. Otto Virtanen got Finland off to a solid start by outlasting Mackenzie McDonald 7-6(5) 1-6 7-6(7) before Emil Ruusuvuori sent Finland into the last eight from Group D with a hard-fought 7-6(1) 6-4 win over Tommy Paul in Split.

Motor racing-'Smooth operator' Sainz ends Red Bull's winning streak

Carlos Sainz won the Singapore Grand Prix for Ferrari on Sunday to end Formula One leader Max Verstappen's record run of 10 wins in a row and shatter Red Bull's dream of going through the season unbeaten. McLaren's Lando Norris and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton completed the top three, with Sainz only 0.812 clear at the chequered flag, as Red Bull were swept off the podium for the first time since last November's Brazilian Grand Prix.

Golf-Aberg takes two-shot lead into final round at Wentworth

Sweden's Ludvig Aberg has set his sights on a second straight victory after taking a two-shot lead into the final round of the BMW PGA Championship as he continued his sensational form with a six-under 66 in the third round at Wentworth on Saturday. Playing in only his 10th event since turning professional in June, Aberg, 23, carded an eagle and five birdies against a lone bogey to close on a 16-under par total of 200.

Soccer-Bellingham not weighed down by Real shirt, says Ancelotti

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said he is confident Jude Bellingham can cope with sky-high expectations at the club after the England midfielder's sparkling start to life in the Spanish capital. Bellingham, 20, joined Real from Borussia Dortmund in June for 103 million euros ($109.75 million) and said at the time that his decision to sign for the 14-times European champions was driven by a desire to add to the their rich soccer history.

Soccer-Spending spree ensures Asian Champions League spotlight falls on Saudi clubs

Five times UEFA Champions League winner Cristiano Ronaldo will begin his quest to add another continental title to his resume on Tuesday when Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr kick off their Asian Champions League campaign against 2020 runners-up Persepolis. The Portuguese, who won his European titles with Manchester United and Real Madrid, and a host of other high-profile players lured to the Saudi Pro League will add significant stardust to Asia's premier club competition when it begins this week.

Cricket-Ruthless India rout Sri Lanka to win Asia Cup as paceman Siraj shines

India lifted the Asia Cup after routing defending champions Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the final with Mohammed Siraj claiming a career-best 6-21, including four wickets in one over, at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday. Electing to bat, Sri Lanka were bundled out for a paltry 50 in 15.2 overs with five batters getting ducks in their sorry-looking scorecard with Siraj the wrecker-in-chief.

Baseball-Angels' Ohtani ruled out for the season

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani will not play again this season after suffering a side strain, the Major League Baseball (MLB) team said on Saturday. The three-time All-Star's pitching season was already over after he suffered torn elbow ligaments.

Mixed Martial Arts-Grasso retains UFC flyweight title in rare split draw with Shevchenko

Mexican fighter Alexa Grasso celebrated her nation's independence day in unusual fashion, holding on to her UFC flyweight title after fighting to a seldom-seen split draw against former champion Valentina Shevchenko on Saturday. Grasso, who beat Shevchenko by submission in March to win the title, topped the card at the T-Mobile Arena at the Noche UFC event, which had a strong Mexican flavor due to it taking place on Sept. 16, the day Mexicans celebrate their independence.

