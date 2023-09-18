Left Menu

Rugby-Springboks make a case for the defence at World Cup

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2023 13:19 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 13:18 IST
Rugby-Springboks make a case for the defence at World Cup
Representative Image

South Africa have a potent attack with powerful forwards and dazzling backs, but it is their defence that could be decisive in their bid to retain the Rugby World Cup having conceded two tries in their last eight games at the tournament.

Since being breached twice in their opening loss to New Zealand in Yokohama in 2019, only Canada in the pool stages of that tournament and Wales in the semi-finals have managed to cross their tryline. That is a remarkable average of more than five hours of World Cup rugby per try conceded on their current run, which includes shut outs against Namibia, Italy, Japan, England, Scotland and Romania. Their points aggregate across those eight games is 343 scored and 47 conceded.

World number one Ireland will provide a stern test of that defensive organisation when the teams meet in Paris on Saturday, but for head coach Jacques Nienaber it is challenge he relishes. He was defence coach when the Springboks lifted the World Cup four years ago and has carried that theme forward in his tenure as the head of the technical team.

"This team has always prides themselves on their defence, so I am extremely happy," he said in the wake of the 76-0 victory over Romania on Sunday. "We gave Romania a lot of attention from a defensive point of view this week, and we worked really hard to ensure we were well prepared for them.

"The players put good intensity and effort into that area of the game, and I’m pleased with that." Nienaber will bring back many of his leading players that were rested for Sunday’s match in Bordeaux when they take on the Irish, with the team announcement expected on Tuesday.

"It will be a good game to see who finishes one and two in the pool, but there's still games to play, so I don't want to get too far ahead," he said. "From a selection point of view, we're open and honest with the players, they know what we're thinking and we'll share that with them. We have an idea in our minds what we want to do for the next game.

"It's nice that there's such good internal competition within this group and positive competition. There's not a big gap between the players."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023