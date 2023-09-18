Left Menu

Soccer-Man Utd's injured Wan-Bissaka out for 'several weeks'

Wan-Bissaka's problem adds to a growing list of injuries at United, with midfielder Mason Mount and defenders Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane also sidelined in recent weeks. United travel to Bayern Munich in their opening Champions League Group A game on Wednesday, before visiting Burnley in a Premier League clash on Saturday.

Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 18-09-2023 18:40 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 18:40 IST
Soccer-Man Utd's injured Wan-Bissaka out for 'several weeks'
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka is set to be out for some time after sustaining an injury during their 3-1 loss at home to Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend, the Premier League club said on Monday. The issue is still being assessed but the right back has been ruled out for "several weeks", United added.

According to a report in The Athletic, the England international, who came on in the 85th minute on Saturday, will be out of action for two months due to a hamstring injury. Wan-Bissaka's problem adds to a growing list of injuries at United, with midfielder Mason Mount and defenders Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane also sidelined in recent weeks.

United travel to Bayern Munich in their opening Champions League Group A game on Wednesday, before visiting Burnley in a Premier League clash on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023