KL Rahul to lead India in 1st two ODI's, Rohit, Kohli to return for final clash against Australia

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli have been rested for the first two ODI clashes against Australia and KL Rahul will lead the 'Men in Blue' against a strong visiting side. Rohit and Kohli are the core batters who will miss out the initial games and they are not the only key players to miss the squad for th first two ODI's. Left-arm Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav will also miss the first two games of the three-match series on September 22.

In place of Kuldeep, Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar have made their place to provide India with further options as allrounder Axar Patel continues to recover from his injury. The third match squad is similar to India's World Cup squad with Ashwin and Sundar still retaining their place in the squad.

India squad for first 2 ODI: KL Rahul (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna India squad for final ODI: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel (subject to fitness), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj. (ANI)

