Soccer-Germany's Draxler joins Qatar's Al-Ahli from PSG

German midfielder Julian Draxler has left Paris St Germain to join Qatari side Al-Ahli SC on a two-year contract, both clubs said on Monday. Draxler has scored seven goals in 58 international games but has not played for Germany since March of last year.

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2023 23:19 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 23:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

German midfielder Julian Draxler has left Paris St Germain to join Qatari side Al-Ahli SC on a two-year contract, both clubs said on Monday. Draxler, who played for Wolfsburg and Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga, joined PSG in 2017. He made over 190 appearances in six seasons with the Ligue 1 club, but fell out of favour and spent last season on loan with Portuguese side Benfica.

"The club would like to wish Julian all the best for the rest of his career," PSG said in a statement. Draxler has scored seven goals in 58 international games but has not played for Germany since March of last year. He was part of the Germany squad which won the FIFA World Cup in 2014.

Draxler's team mates Marco Verratti and Abdou Diallo have also moved to Qatar this season, with both players joining Al-Arabi. Al-Ahli are 11th in the Qatar Stars League following three straight defeats in their opening three league games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

