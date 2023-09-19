Left Menu

Asian Games: Indian men's volleyball team kickstart campaign with 3-0 win over Cambodia

In the first two sets, India dominated the Cambodian side heavily. The opponents were barely halfway through their full quota of 25 points when India secured their full set of points. However, the final set was a little competitive. But Cambodia just could not match the intensity and speed of Indian players. 

ANI | Updated: 19-09-2023 19:32 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 19:32 IST
Asian Games: Indian men's volleyball team kickstart campaign with 3-0 win over Cambodia
Indian men's volleyball team in action. (Photo- SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian volleyball men's team kickstarted their Asian Games with a massive 3-0 win over Cambodia in their Pool C match at CXC Gymnasium on Tuesday. India won the match by 3-0 (25-14, 25-13, 25-19), as per Olympics.com

In the first two sets, India dominated the Cambodian side heavily. The opponents were barely halfway through their full quota of 25 points when India secured their full set of points. However, the final set was a little competitive. But Cambodia just could not match the intensity and speed of Indian players. With this, India is at the top of Pool C with one win and two points.

India will take on South Korea in their next match on Wednesday to confirm their further progress in the tournament. In the 19-team men's event, India has been grouped with three-time champions South Korea and Cambodia in Pool C. The men's competition teams have been divided into six groups, with group F featuring four teams.

The top two teams from all the groups will qualify for the next round and will play cross-matches against each other. The winners of these matches will further fight for ranks first to sixth, while the rest will fight for ranks 7th to 12th. In the women's competition, India has been grouped with hosts, six-time champions China and North Korea in Pool A. There are a total of 13 teams, divided in four groups, with Group D having four teams. The top two teams will qualify for the top eight. The teams finishing third and fourth will play classification rounds to determine teams ranked ninth to 13th.

Indian women's volleyball team will play North Korea to start their campaign on September 30. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

