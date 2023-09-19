NRAI approaches OCA to help them get Asian Games accreditation for skeet coach

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) is frenetically trying to get a shotgun coach on board the flight to the Asian Games in Hangzhou after an accreditation muddle, and has approached the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) to help it out.

The accreditation confusion has left the skeet contingent without an expert to guide them in the continental showpiece.

A source told PTI that NRAI had sought the help of acting chief of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), Randhir Singh, to get an ''extra accreditation'' as soon as the top-ranking official reaches Hangzhou. For now, only one shotgun coach, Vikram Chopra has got the Asian Games accreditation and can accompany the Indian squad, comprising of trap and skeet shooters.

The source said that Chopra is a trap coach and might not be able to help the skeet shooters, given his area of expertise.

''Randhir Singh (a former Asian Games gold medallist in shotgun himself) will be reaching Hangzhou soon and the NRAI has requested him to help them with one additional accreditation for a skeet coach,'' the source said.

The two foreign experts, trap coach Marcello Dradi and skeet specialist Ennio Falco (both from Italy), too are not part of the Indian contingent for various reasons.

''It's an uncertain scenario for the skeet shooters... they do not know who will be accompanying them,'' the source said. NRAI secretary general Sultan Singh, while not exactly admitting that a request had been made to Randhir, said, ''We are trying all possible ways in which we can give some support to them (men's and women's skeet squads). Now, we have requested the OCA for the accreditation of (skeet coach) Jitender Beniwal.'' Beniwal's name could not be included earlier in the 'long list' of athletes and coaches sent by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to the Asian Games organising committee as he had not signed a contract with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) till then.

The contract was signed much later.

Singh said the first choice would be to get an accreditation for Beniwal as he is the skeet coach. ''If not Beniwal, then we will have to send (someone else). We cannot leave them (skeet squad) high and dry. All attempts and all remedies are being exhausted. We have been assured, it (accreditation) will be looked into. ''Chopra is accompanying the trap team... the name (of skeet coach) could not be sent at an appropriate time (to the Asian Games organising committee). Then accreditation becomes a problem, more so in China. We are sending the (skeet) team, so might as well have the relevant and the related coach. Beniwal will be the first option,'' Singh added.

The other shotgun coach, Anwar Sultan, whose name figured in the 'long list' sent to the Asian Games organisers, would be the final option for NRAI if Beniwal doesn't get the accreditation.

Anwar, like Chopra, is a trap coach and NRAI wants a like-for-like expert for the skeet team. ''Anwar Sultan at the moment may not leave (for Hangzhou) because he is the trap coach. We are trying for the skeet coach (Beniwal) to be there (in Hangzhou),'' Singh concluded.

