Left Menu

NRAI approaches OCA to help them get Asian Games accreditation for skeet coach

Beniwal will be the first option, Singh added.The other shotgun coach, Anwar Sultan, whose name figured in the long list sent to the Asian Games organisers, would be the final option for NRAI if Beniwal doesnt get the accreditation.Anwar, like Chopra, is a trap coach and NRAI wants a like-for-like expert for the skeet team.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2023 19:55 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 19:55 IST
NRAI approaches OCA to help them get Asian Games accreditation for skeet coach
  • Country:
  • India

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) is frenetically trying to get a shotgun coach on board the flight to the Asian Games in Hangzhou after an accreditation muddle, and has approached the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) to help it out.

The accreditation confusion has left the skeet contingent without an expert to guide them in the continental showpiece.

A source told PTI that NRAI had sought the help of acting chief of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), Randhir Singh, to get an ''extra accreditation'' as soon as the top-ranking official reaches Hangzhou. For now, only one shotgun coach, Vikram Chopra has got the Asian Games accreditation and can accompany the Indian squad, comprising of trap and skeet shooters.

The source said that Chopra is a trap coach and might not be able to help the skeet shooters, given his area of expertise.

''Randhir Singh (a former Asian Games gold medallist in shotgun himself) will be reaching Hangzhou soon and the NRAI has requested him to help them with one additional accreditation for a skeet coach,'' the source said.

The two foreign experts, trap coach Marcello Dradi and skeet specialist Ennio Falco (both from Italy), too are not part of the Indian contingent for various reasons.

''It's an uncertain scenario for the skeet shooters... they do not know who will be accompanying them,'' the source said. NRAI secretary general Sultan Singh, while not exactly admitting that a request had been made to Randhir, said, ''We are trying all possible ways in which we can give some support to them (men's and women's skeet squads). Now, we have requested the OCA for the accreditation of (skeet coach) Jitender Beniwal.'' Beniwal's name could not be included earlier in the 'long list' of athletes and coaches sent by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to the Asian Games organising committee as he had not signed a contract with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) till then.

The contract was signed much later.

Singh said the first choice would be to get an accreditation for Beniwal as he is the skeet coach. ''If not Beniwal, then we will have to send (someone else). We cannot leave them (skeet squad) high and dry. All attempts and all remedies are being exhausted. We have been assured, it (accreditation) will be looked into. ''Chopra is accompanying the trap team... the name (of skeet coach) could not be sent at an appropriate time (to the Asian Games organising committee). Then accreditation becomes a problem, more so in China. We are sending the (skeet) team, so might as well have the relevant and the related coach. Beniwal will be the first option,'' Singh added.

The other shotgun coach, Anwar Sultan, whose name figured in the 'long list' sent to the Asian Games organisers, would be the final option for NRAI if Beniwal doesn't get the accreditation.

Anwar, like Chopra, is a trap coach and NRAI wants a like-for-like expert for the skeet team. ''Anwar Sultan at the moment may not leave (for Hangzhou) because he is the trap coach. We are trying for the skeet coach (Beniwal) to be there (in Hangzhou),'' Singh concluded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023