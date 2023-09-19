Rugby-Portugal's Pinto banned for two matches for kung fu kick, Simoes cleared
Portugal coach Patrice Lagisquet will name his team for the Georgia match on Thursday.
- Country:
- France
Portugal winger Vincent Pinto has been banned for two games for kicking Wales's Josh Adams in the head while jumping to catch a high ball in a World Cup match in Nice last weekend. Pinto was shown a yellow card, later upgraded to red, for the incident late in the Pool C match and his argument that it failed to meet the threshold for dismissal fell on fallow ground at a judicial hearing on Tuesday.
The French-born 24-year-old will miss Saturday's clash with Georgia in Toulouse and Portugal's third pool game against Australia but will be able to play against Fiji on Oct. 8 if he undergoes a World Rugby coaching intervention programme. There was better news on Tuesday for his team mate Rafael Simoes, who was cleared to play against Georgia after a disciplinary hearing cleared him of a dangerous tackle.
The number eight was cited after the 28-8 loss to Wales but, while admitting that he had committed a foul, successfully submitted that it did not meet the red-card threshold. Portugal coach Patrice Lagisquet will name his team for the Georgia match on Thursday.
