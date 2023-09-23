KL Rahul opens up on difference between batting as opener and playing in middle order 

Indian batter KL Rahul has said that there is a major difference in batting as an opener and in the middle order, with the beginning of the innings allowing a player to create the game while batting down the order requiring adjustment according to the situation. KL Rahul smashed a match-winning half-century in India's win over Australia in the first ODI at Mohali on Saturday. India lead the series 1-0.

In an interview with JioCinema, KL Rahul said he has batted as an opener all his life. "At the top of the order, you are creating the game yourself. Even when you are chasing, you know you need to score a particular score. You go in with zero baggage. There is no pressure of falling wickets or required run rate. But when you bat in the middle order, you have the situation in front of you and then need to act accordingly."

"That is the only major difference. I have been lucky that I have got enough games in the middle order to understand and adapt. Batting at positions 4 and 5 are not too different but yes, there is a big difference between opening and batting in the middle order," he added. In ODIs, KL has opened in 23 matches, scoring 915 runs at an average of 43.57, with three centuries and six fifties and the best score of 111.

The batter on the other hand has been more consistent in middle order. Having played a total of 29 innings at number four and five, KL has scored 1,210 runs at an average of 55.00, with three centuries and eight fifties. On whether Australia is the best test for Team India ahead of the World Cup, KL said that Australia is heading into the tournaments as favourites and their being well aware of Indian conditions makes it a perfect test for India ahead of the World Cup.

"They are coming into the World Cup as one of the favourites. They have got some great players, some we play IPL with and we can see the impact they have. They come to India a lot, they know our pitches and conditions as well as we do. This series will all be about how each team brings their skills to the forefront. So, yes, really excited about the series and this is the best way to challenge ourselves before the World Cup," he said. After the ongoing ODI series, India will play two warm-ups prior to the World Cup, against England and Netherlands respectively. They kick off their World Cup campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)