"We can recreate it for our country": KL Rahul reminisces World Cup 2011 victory 

Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has expressed hope that the team will be able to win the World Cup and recreate the joy witnessed after India's triumph in the global event in 2011 which was co-hosted by India. KL Rahul reminisced about the night when India won the World Cup and shared an anecdote.

"I was in Bangalore (Bengaluru) and watching the games with a few friends. I remember when we lost two quick wickets, all of us thought the game was gone. Later, when we won, we ended up driving to the busiest area in Bangalore and it was a scene, everyone was jumping and celebrating. It was a proud moment for all of us as Indians and hopefully, we can recreate it for the people in our country," he said in a Jio Cinema show. KL Rahul smashed a match-winning half-century in India's win over Australia in the first ODI at Mohali on Saturday. India lead the series 1-0.

He also talked about his fitness as he returned to the Indian side after recovering from an injury that he sustained in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. "Everyone has seen me playing in the Asia Cup, I played all the games in the Super Fours. I kept behind the wickets, batted and scored runs as well, so I think that question is answered for everyone who were concerned about my fitness. Hopefully, I'll carry on in the same way with a big two months coming up with the World Cup and the Australia series," KL Rahul said.

"I knew when I would return to the side, I'd have to keep wickets and bat… The physical challenges are a lot more compared to when I am only batting. I knew this, so I worked very hard on my fitness. As cricketers, we know the challenges that we will have to face on the field and we try to replicate that at training and practice sessions," he added. KL Rahul is captaining the side for the first two matches against Australia. When asked about the added responsibility, he said the team management has shown a lot of faith in me in the last two years.

"They keep giving me more responsibilities which shows that they believe and trust in my abilities. It gives me a lot of confidence and I also enjoy taking responsibility. It makes life and playing cricket a lot more fun." (ANI)

