Girona beats Mallorca 5-3 to take provisional lead of Spanish league

Barcelona can pull level with Girona if it beats Celta Vigo at home later Saturday.Under coach Mchel Snchez, Girona is the revelation of the season so far. The modest team from Spains northeastern Catalonia region has won five straight games since a season-opening draw with Real Sociedad.After beating Granada 4-2 last round, it has now scored nine goals in its past two games.Being leader is anecdotal, we are happy for the victory.

Girona routed Mallorca 5-3 to climb to the top of the Spanish league on Saturday ahead of other matches for this round.

Girona moved one point ahead of overnight leader Real Madrid, which visits Atletico Madrid on Sunday. Barcelona can pull level with Girona if it beats Celta Vigo at home later Saturday.

Under coach Míchel Sánchez, Girona is the revelation of the season so far. The modest team from Spain's northeastern Catalonia region has won five straight games since a season-opening draw with Real Sociedad.

After beating Granada 4-2 last round, it has now scored nine goals in its past two games.

“(Being leader) is anecdotal, we are happy for the victory. Winning five in a row in the first division is not at easy task,” Míchel said. “Even more important than the results is the sensation we have, knowing that we are competing well and have a clear idea of how we want to play.” Mallorca went ahead early through a fourth-minute penalty converted by Vedat Muriqi. But Girona roared back with goals by David López, Artem Dovbyk, Iván Martín, Yangel Herrera and Sávio before substitute Ábdon Prats reduced the deficit for Mallorca with a late brace.

Also later Saturday, Sevilla visits Osasuna while Almeria hosts Valencia.

