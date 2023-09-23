Left Menu

Mamata returns to Kolkata, says foreign visit to attract investments to Bengal 'very successful'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee returned to Kolkata on Saturday evening after a 12-day tour of Spain and the UAE, and said her trip to attract investments to the state was very successful.Banerjee, who landed at the city airport around 7 PM, said that she was happy as she could do something for West Bengal.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-09-2023 02:40 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 20:50 IST
Mamata returns to Kolkata, says foreign visit to attract investments to Bengal 'very successful'
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee returned to Kolkata on Saturday evening after a 12-day tour of Spain and the UAE, and said her trip to attract investments to the state was ''very successful''.

Banerjee, who landed at the city airport around 7 PM, said that she was happy as she could do something for West Bengal. ''It was a very good trip. I have not ever seen such a successful tour in my life. I am happy that I could do so much for Bengal,'' the chief minister told reporters at the airport here.

She also said, ''The meetings were organised by the FICCI and the Indian Chamber of Commerce. There were major MoUs signed.'' Banerjee along with Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi and other senior officials, industrialists and representatives of three major football clubs -- Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting -- had left for the tour of Spain and Dubai on September 12, primarily to attract investments to the state ahead of the Bengal Global Business Summit scheduled in November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Sunak may ban cigarettes in UK for future generations -The Guardian and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Su...

 Global
2
Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

 Global
3
India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School to offer Joint Degree Programs

India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School t...

 India
4
We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia Mottley says at UN

We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023