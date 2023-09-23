Left Menu

ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC suffer 0-2 loss against Odisha FC

Jerry Mawihmingthanga scored the opening goal of the match in the 44th minute while Diego Mauricio (62nd) added the second goal for Odisha FC.

ANI | Updated: 23-09-2023 22:25 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 22:25 IST
Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC in action (Image: ISL) . Image Credit: ANI
Chennaiyin FC suffered a 0-2 loss against Odisha FC in their opening match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. Jerry Mawihmingthanga scored the opening goal of the match in the 44th minute while Diego Mauricio (62nd) added the second goal for Odisha FC, as per ISL release.

Chennaiyin FC created several goal-scoring opportunities but missed the finishing touch. One of such chances came in the 21st minute when Rafael Crivellaro's strike was blocked by the opponent's goalkeeper from a close distance. The visitors had almost opened their account in the 43rd minute but Connor Shields couldn't manage to convert a brilliant cross from Aakash Sangwan. Later, Farukh Choudhary's header went over the bar six minutes before the end.

Earlier, both sides continued their hunt for the opener relentlessly after a short interval due to rain. Chennaiyin goalkeeper Samik Mitra denied Odisha the lead in the 23rd minute with a brilliant save to keep out Isak Vanlalruatfela's left-footed shot from the centre of the box.However, Mawihmingthanga put the hosts in the lead just before the half-time whistle when he guided Amey Ranawade's pass to the bottom left corner with a left-footed strike. Odisha doubled their lead in the 62nd minute with Mauricio getting his name on the scoresheet.

Chennaiyin will next face NorthEast United FC in their second game of the season in Guwahati on September 29 while Odisha are scheduled to play a home game against Mumbai City FC on September 28. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

