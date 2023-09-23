Indian Grand Prix: Marquez returns with superb podium, Mir shows his potential

The positive progress in India for Team Honda continued as Marc Marquez sent the crowd into a frenzy on his way to third in the Sprint Race while Joan Mir took positives from his strong start at the Buddh International Circuit during the Indian Grand Prix on Saturday. Afternoon rain saw delays hit the Indian Grand Prix, the MotoGP riders getting an extra 'Wet Session' to try the new circuit in the changeable conditions. A handful of further delays meant that the Sprint Race would start with every rider on slick tyres as the Indian sun began to set overhead, as per a press release from Team Repsol Honda.

As the drama unfolded at the front and the back of the field, Marc Marquez and Joan Mir stayed clear at the front and immediately found themselves in podium contention. Swapping positions across the opening laps, the pair kept Bagnaia in second in their sights. Pushing harder with each lap, Marquez soon found himself comfortably in third until Brad Binder appeared in the dying stages of the race. Setting a 1'45.257 on the last lap of the race, the #93's quickest lap, showed the intensity with which Marquez rode to clinch third. The result sees him return to the podium for the first time since the opening race of the year in Portugal.

Joan Mir's strong form in India continued as a perfectly timed lap in Q2 saw the double World Champion earn his best qualifying result of the year with fifth. Starting one spot ahead of his Repsol Honda Team teammate, Mir launched well and tussled with Marquez early on. A mistake after a few laps saw the #36 drop down to ninth. As he attempted to rally, Mir suffered a harmless fall at Turn 3 – ending his race. Although unable to take the flag, Mir and his side of the Repsol Honda Team garage are buoyed by the start of the race and will be looking to replicate it on Sunday. Temperatures are predicted to be similarly intense on Sunday, but everyone is hoping the rain will stay away so the local fans can experience the unrestricted thrill of a MotoGP Grand Prix. Lights are scheduled to go out at 15:30 Local Time on Sunday, September 24.

Marc Marquez (3rd) "A really important and of course good feeling day. I was there with the group, pushing and able to ride in a really good way. I had to take a lot of risks, especially at the end to defend and I set my fastest lap of the race on the last lap. But I was able to be consistent and ride well which is the main point and take away. Doing it again tomorrow will be more difficult, but we need to enjoy this moment and get another boost of motivation from it. I want to say a big thank you to the Repsol Honda Team and HRC for their continued efforts."

Joan Mir (DNF) "I think overall we had a really solid Saturday, we earned our best grid position of the year and continued to be able to run at the front. We started the race well and in those opening laps it was all going well and I was feeling really good on the bike. Unfortunately, I made a mistake and then crashed soon after, this is obviously a shame because it would have been fantastic to bring home a result for the team. Still, we were able to show more of our potential and we will try to finish the job we started today in the main race on Sunday."

MotoGP- Sprint Race (Top 10 racers from the sprint race as per Team Repsol Honda The MotoGP Bharat or The Grand Prix of India, which is the first-ever Moto GP race in India, is taking place from September 22 to September 24 at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC). (ANI)

