Ganapathy-Thakkar pair occupies second spot in sailing

Indian pair KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar stole the limelight in the Asian Games sailing competition with an overall second place in the standings, here on Sunday.

In the men's skiff 49er event, the duo finished first in race nine after clocking 30:24 and followed it up with a second-place finish with a timing of 29:26.

They are currently placed second in the medal tally with four races remaining, boosting their medal prospects.

In ILCA4 girls class, Neha Thakur had third (37:23) and second place (36:45) finishes in race seven and eight respectively to occupy overall third place. She has four more races to go.

Neha is tied on 18 points with Singapore's Keira Marie Carlyle.

The pair of Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma ended the day at fourth place in women's skiff - 49erFX.

The duo clocked 31:41 to finish fourth in race nine and followed it up with a second-place finish with a timing of 31:00 in race 10.

In men's windsurfer - RS-X, Eabad Ali came sixth in race nine with a timing of 28:52 while he improved it to a fourth place finish with a timing of 22:26. He was fourth in the overall table.

In men's windsurfing iQFoil, Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu was sixth in the standings with five races remaining. He did not start in race 13 and did not finish the next race.

In boy's dinghy - ILCA4, Adhvait Menon finished race seven at 10th position with a timing of 38:37.

In race 10, he received a "U" Flag Disqualification and overall he occupied the eighth position in the points table with three races remaining. Indian medal prospect Vishnu Sarvanan had a no-race day on Sunday.

