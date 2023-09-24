Left Menu

Ajax and Feyenoord''s Eredivisie match halted as fans throw fireworks on the field

PTI | Amsterdam | Updated: 24-09-2023 20:56 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 20:56 IST
The Eredivisie match between rivals Ajax and Feyenoord was called off Sunday with Feyenoord leading 3-0 after fans threw fireworks onto the field at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

The match in Amsterdam had already been halted twice before the break by referee Serdar Gözübüyük because of fans throwing fireworks and a plastic cup onto the field.

The three-goal deficit will heap more pressure on Ajax coach Maurice Steijn, who is in his first season at the club after replacing John Heitinga. Ajax had won a match, drawn two and lost another before Sunday's game.

Santiago Giménez scored twice for defending Eredivisie champion Feyenoord before Igor Paixão made it 3-0 in the first half.

The match was definitively called off in the 55th minute when fireworks were again thrown.

It was not immediately clear when the remainder of the game would be played.

