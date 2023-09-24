Left Menu

India take unassailable series lead with 99-run win against Australia in second ODI

India beat Australia by 99 runs in the rain-interrupted second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series here on Sunday.Batting first, India amassed 399 with centuries from Shubman Gill and Shreyas Gill after being asked to bat first.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 24-09-2023 22:10 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 22:10 IST
  • India

Batting first, India amassed 399 with centuries from Shubman Gill and Shreyas Gill after being asked to bat first. Leading the team in the first two games of the three-match series, KL Rahul made 52 off 38 balls, Ishan Kishan contributed an 18-ball 31, while Suryakumar Yadav needed just 37 balls to score 72 after reaching his half-century in 24 deliveries.

Set a revised target of 317 in 33 overs after the day's second rain interruption, Australia were all out for 217 in 28.2 overs.

Brief scores: India: 399/5 in 50 overs (Shubman Gill 104, Shreyas Iyer 105, Suryakumar Yadav 72 not out, KL Rahul 52; Cameron green 2/103). Australia: 217 all out in 28.2 overs (David Warner 53, Sean Abbott 54; R Ashwin 3/41, Ravindra Jadeja 3/42).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

