Asian Games: 'Golden Day' for India as shooters, rowers lead medal haul

It was a 'Golden Day' for India on Day 7 of the Hangzhou Asain Games on Monday, as the country secured two golds and four bronzes in the Chinese port city. With the haul on Monday, India's medal tally in the Hangzhou Games swelled to 11, with two gold, three silver and six bronze medals.

India's crack shooting team got the country its first gold of the Asian Games, 2023. The shooting trio of Divyansh Panwar, Rudrankksh Patil, and Aishwary Tomar clinched gold in the men's 10 m air rifle team shooting event on Monday. Their impressive score of 1893.7 not only helped them secure the top spot but also shattered China's world record of 1893.3 points set in August 2023.

The second gold came at the team event after the women's cricket team defeated Sri Lanka by 19 runs to clinch the gold in their first-ever participation in the tournament. However, the shooters stole the show on Day 7 at the Hangzhou Games, winning three medals — two bronze and one gold.

Shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won bronze in the men's 10 m air rifle individual final. He finished third in the standings with a total of 228.8 points. The gold went to Lihao Sheng of China with 253.3 points while South Korea's Hajun Park clinched silver with 251.3 points. The Indian rapid-fire pistol shooting trio of Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu and Adarsh Singh secured another bronze in the 25m rapid-fire pistol team men's event in Hangzhou on Monday. With a score of 1718, the Indian trio managed to secure bronze.

China bagged the gold with 1765 points while South Korea took home the silver with 1734 points. Vijayveer Sidhu could not finish among medal winners in the 25m rapid-fire pistol men's final, as he finished fourth.

Meanwhile, India continued to impress in rowing as Ashish Kumar, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh and Punit Kumar secured a bronze in the men's four rowing final. The Indian team clocked the timing of 6:10.81, getting the bronze medal. In more joy for India, Parminder Singh, Sukhmeet Singh, Jakar Khan, and Satnam Singh won a bronze in the final of the men's quadruple sculls with a timing of 6:08.61.

In Wushu, Roshibina Naorem Devi from Manipur stormed into the semi-final in the women's 60 Kg category on Monday, assuring the country of at least a bronze. In tennis singles, the Indians had a great day in the office, with Ankita Raina, Rutuja Bhosale and Ramkumar Ramanathan reaching the pre-quarterfinals stage.

India's star tennis player Rohan Bopanna, pairing with Rutuja Bhosale, entered the next round of mixed doubles with a win over Uzbekistan's duo Maksim Shin-Agkul Amanmuradova in a Round 2 match. However, he made a shock exit in doubles with Yuki Bhambri, with the pair bowing out in round 2.

The Indian pair secured the first set 6-2 but lost the next two to eventually bow out of the tournament. The Bopanna-Bhambri lost the second set 3-6 before also dropping the final set 6-10 in a tiebreak, against Uzbekistan's Sergey Fomin and Khumoyun Sultanov.

Meanwhile, it was a bitter-sweet day for Indian basketball as the men's team won their Group-C clash against Malaysia while the women's team went down to Uzbekistan in their Group-A game. Taking on the more fancied Uzbeks in the 3x3 basketball match, the Indian women competed hard but eventually came out on the losing side. The eventual scoreline read 14-19 in favour of the Uzbeks. Meanwhile, the men's team defeated Malaysia 16-20 in their first 3x3 game of Pool C.

India had a great day in boxing too where Deepak won comfortably against Malaysia's Muhammad Abdul to progress into the pre-quarterfinals of the men's 51kg and World championships bronze medallist Nishant Dev also advanced to pre-quarterfinal in the 71kg category. (ANI)

