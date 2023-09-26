Left Menu

Rugby-Springboks move on from Ireland, look ahead to Tonga challenge

By Nick Said TOULON, France, Sept 26 - South Africa have put behind them the disappointment of their epic 13-8 weekend loss to Ireland and are focussed on a bonus-point win over Tonga in Marseille on Sunday, according to loose-forward Kwagga Smith. The Springboks were edged by the Irish in Paris and still need to secure a quarter-final berth.

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2023 18:34 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 16:51 IST
Rugby-Springboks move on from Ireland, look ahead to Tonga challenge
Representative Image Image Credit: pixabay

South Africa have put behind them the disappointment of their epic 13-8 weekend loss to Ireland and are focussed on a bonus-point win over Tonga in Marseille on Sunday, according to loose-forward Kwagga Smith.

The Springboks were edged by the Irish in Paris and still need to secure a quarter-final berth. Five points against the Tongans should do that, but anything less will leave them sweating over a knockout place. Ireland head Pool B with 14 points, followed by South Africa on 10 and Scotland with five, though the matter must still play minnows Romania and, crucially, the Irish in Paris on Oct. 7.

"We know we need to get the five points against Tonga, so we will go into the game with the mindset that we need to get a bonus point," Smith told reporters at the team's base in Toulon on Tuesday. "Tonga are a physical team, so to play against them will be great to know our physicality is also at the highest level.

"We need to keep that standard of intensity in every game we play. We will need it this weekend. They are a physical side and are hard to play against. From minute one we need to play hard and take our opportunities." Missed opportunities is the theme from the Bok camp following their Ireland defeat, not just the 11 points they did not take from the kicking tee, but also inaccuracy with ball in hand when in the Irish 22.

Smith knows they cannot afford to make similar errors should they advance to the knockout rounds. "It was a disappointing loss for us, we have reviewed it and we had a lot of opportunities which we did not use. We will have to make sure that doesn't happen again because from now on, we can't have any more slip-ups," Smith said.

"The breakdown is certainly one of those phases where they slowed things down and the ball (came out) one or two seconds slower than it should have. That takes away the chance to score a try. "But we are excited to know that we created those opportunities and should we play them again, we have to be sharper and use them. That is what we will need to do to win the World Cup."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

 India
2
Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

 Global
3
78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainable partnerships 

78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainabl...

 United States
4
Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian merchants

Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023