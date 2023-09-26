Left Menu

Men's 4x100m medley team finishes fifth in final, sets new national record

Aryan Nehra and Kushagra Rawat also disappointed by finishing seventh and eighth in the mens 1500m freestyle event. But Aryan managed to achieve a personal milestone by setting a new national record of 1520.91. He better the 1523.66 set by Advait Page in 2021.Aryans previous personal best was 1529.76.

PTI | Hangzhou | Updated: 26-09-2023 19:09 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 19:09 IST
Men's 4x100m medley team finishes fifth in final, sets new national record
  • Country:
  • China

The Indian men's 4x100m medley relay team obliterated the national record for the second time in the day but it was not enough to grab a medal as it finished fifth at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

The quartet of Srihari Nataraj, Likhith Selvaraj, Sajan Prakash and Tanish George Mathew bettered the 3:40.84 timing set earlier in heat 1 in the day, clocking 3:40.20 in the final.

China won the gold with a Asian record timing of 3:27.01, while the silver and bronze went to Korea (3:32.05) and Japan (3:32.52) respectively.

In the morning session, the Indians had bettered the national record of 3:44.94 set by Nataraj, Sandeep Sejwal, Prakash, Aaron D'Souza in the last edition of the Games in Jakarta.

They finished fourth overall to advance to the final.

The two other Indian swimmers competing in the day -- Palak Joshi and Shivangi Sarma -- failed to progress to the finals of their respective events.

While Shivangi finished 17th in the women's 100m freestyle event, Palak was (2:25.81) ranked 14 among 19 swimmers in the women's 200m backstroke (58.31). Aryan Nehra and Kushagra Rawat also disappointed by finishing seventh and eighth in the men's 1500m freestyle event. But Aryan managed to achieve a personal milestone by setting a new national record of 15:20.91. He better the 15:23.66 set by Advait Page in 2021.

Aryan's previous personal best was 15:29.76. Kushagra finished last with a timing of 15:44.61.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cybercriminals, CyberPeace Issues an Advisory

Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cy...

 India
2
The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthful Skin & Anti-aging Needs

The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthfu...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

 Global
4
Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school students from state

Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU policies must account for farmers’ needs to foil far-right populist wave next year

Science Behind You, Nature, and Growth: A Unique Merger Explained

Hidden Impact of 'Scarcity Brain' on Your Financial Health

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023