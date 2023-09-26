ICC World Cup Trophy shown off in Pune
PTI | Pune | Updated: 26-09-2023 23:18 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 23:18 IST
With the World Cup fever around the corner, the ICC World Cup Trophy was displayed in Pune on Tuesday.
The Maharashtra Cricket Association displayed the trophy at the JW Marriot Hotel and later it was taken in an open bus through Senapati Bapat Road, Fergusson College Road and then to the Agriculture College premises where it was kept for public display between 4 pm and 6 pm.
Rohit Pawar, President of the Maharashtra Cricket Association, said the objective behind displaying the trophy was to boost the enthusiasm of cricket-lovers and create a buzz.
