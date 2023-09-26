Left Menu

ICC World Cup Trophy shown off in Pune

PTI | Pune | Updated: 26-09-2023 23:18 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 23:18 IST
ICC World Cup Trophy shown off in Pune
  • Country:
  • India

With the World Cup fever around the corner, the ICC World Cup Trophy was displayed in Pune on Tuesday.

The Maharashtra Cricket Association displayed the trophy at the JW Marriot Hotel and later it was taken in an open bus through Senapati Bapat Road, Fergusson College Road and then to the Agriculture College premises where it was kept for public display between 4 pm and 6 pm.

Rohit Pawar, President of the Maharashtra Cricket Association, said the objective behind displaying the trophy was to boost the enthusiasm of cricket-lovers and create a buzz.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
2
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
3
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global
4
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023