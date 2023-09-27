Indian men secure quarterfinal place in basketball 3x3 quarterfinal

The Indian men's 3x3 basketball team continued its winning streak, progressing to the quarterfinal with a dominating win over Macao in a Pool C game at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.

Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon scored a maximum of 10 points in the match and helped India beat Macao 21-12.

Macao's only positive in the match was Hou In Ho, who scored five points in the match.

India had previously defeated Malaysia by 20-16 on the first day of the event.

India will face last-edition gold medallist China in their next match on Friday, while the women will take on China later in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)