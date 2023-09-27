Indian men secure quarterfinal place in basketball 3x3 quarterfinal
The Indian men's 3x3 basketball team continued its winning streak, progressing to the quarterfinal with a dominating win over Macao in a Pool C game at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.
Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon scored a maximum of 10 points in the match and helped India beat Macao 21-12.
Macao's only positive in the match was Hou In Ho, who scored five points in the match.
India had previously defeated Malaysia by 20-16 on the first day of the event.
India will face last-edition gold medallist China in their next match on Friday, while the women will take on China later in the day.
