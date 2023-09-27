Left Menu

Rugby-Organisers back 'bunker review' consistency at World Cup

Rugby World Cup organisers are confident that their 'bunker' card reviews are bringing more consistency to the game despite some debatable calls in this year's tournament. Every individual case has its specificities." Thirty red cards have been handed out since the first World Cup in 1987, with a record eight in the previous edition in 2019. At this year's World Cup, five red cards have been awarded after 24 of the 48 matches.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-09-2023 17:31 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 16:05 IST
Rugby-Organisers back 'bunker review' consistency at World Cup
Representative image Image Credit: pixabay
  • Country:
  • France

Rugby World Cup organisers are confident that their 'bunker' card reviews are bringing more consistency to the game despite some debatable calls in this year's tournament. Scotland coach Greg Townsend hit out at the television match official (TMO) and bunker review system after Afusipa Taumoepeau of Tonga only picked up a yellow card for a head-high tackle on captain Jamie Ritchie.

A yellow card can be upgraded to a red after officials review the action within eight minutes after a player has been sin-binned. "The decision is explained to that supporters can have a better understanding," World Rugby general director Alan Gilpin told a press conference on Wednesday.

"The strive for consistency is ongoing. Hopefully what everyone sees is that communication on the field is clear," he added, declining to comment on individual cases after being asked about the tackle that eventually ruled flanker Ritchie out of their Pool B game against Romania on Saturday. "We've seen a number of incidents where foul play was reviewed and there was great consistency from the bunker," Gilpin said.

"Rather than playing five or six replays on the screen when the crowds are excited we put it into a calmer environement. Every individual case has its specificities." Thirty red cards have been handed out since the first World Cup in 1987, with a record eight in the previous edition in 2019.

At this year's World Cup, five red cards have been awarded after 24 of the 48 matches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
2
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States
3
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023