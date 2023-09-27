Rugby-NZ recall quartet after injury, Whitelock to win 149th cap off bench

Left Menu

Reuters | Lyon | Updated: 27-09-2023 17:59 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 16:35 IST
Sam Cane, Shannon Frizell, Tyrel Lomax and Jordie Barrett will all make their return from injury for New Zealand in Friday's key Pool A clash against Italy with Sam Whitelock set to win a record 149th cap off the bench. Frizell and Barrett will line up in the starting team at blindside flanker and inside centre for their first appearances of the tournament, while regular captain Cane and prop Lomax will make their returns from the bench.

Ardie Savea will captain the side from number eight, while Dalton Papali'i was named to start at openside flanker as Cane is eased back after being a late withdrawal from the opening loss to France. Lock Whitelock will surpass former captain Richie McCaw as the most-capped All Black if he comes off the bench to replace one of the starting second-row duo, Brodie Retallick and Scott Barrett.

